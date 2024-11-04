Laura Anderson opens up about daughter’s health after hospital dash

Laura Anderson has opened up about a worrying experience with her daughter Bonnie after having to bring her to hospital.

The former Love Island star shares her 14-month-old baby girl with her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

While sharing an insight into the “dash to A&E”, Laura explained that her little one suffered a febrile convulsion, which is a seizure that can sometimes occur when a child’s temperature is too high.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Laura posted a snap of Bonnie in her pram to her 1.5M followers.

Adding text to the image, Laura penned, “Feeling very grateful after a dash to A&E last night”.

“Luckily enough I knew what a febrile convulsion was from being crew but my goodness, it's a different story when it's your child and you have to drive to the hospital yourself”.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

“Also hats off to all the parents dealing with severely sick children and to the strength these children have. I do not know how you cope”.

The radio presenter closed off by telling her social media fans, “You can let me know if you want me to explain what happened as it’s not really what I thought xx”.

Anderson recently celebrated her daughter turning 14-months-old by unveiling cute snaps of her online.

Sharing the pictures over the weekend, Bonnie could be seen giggling at the camera and dressed in a skeleton babygrow to mark Halloween.

The mum-of-one captioned the sweet post, “Just B being B. Happy 14months tomorrow (when can I stop talking in months I’m confused)”.

Laura and Bonnie also twinned in matching lobster costumes for Halloween this year, with Anderson paying tribute to Lisa Kudrow’s Friends character, Phoebe Buffay, by explaining, “She’s my [lobster]”.