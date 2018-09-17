Laura Anderson has spoken out about her break up with Paul Knops

Last week, we were sad to hear that Love Islanders Laura Anderson and Paul Knops had called it quits.

The couple came second on the show, after power couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham took the joint crown.

Their split was reported to be the outcome of a number of rows, however, Laura has set the record straight on that one, saying that actually, yhe split came after the couple were unable to commit to spending much time together.

She told OK! magazine: "When we came out of the villa there was a lot of work related things we did together and then Paul went away for three weeks.

'He went to the Burning Man festival in America and he couldn’t get phone signal for a week.'

I was absolutely fine with that. I trusted him not to do things with other girls, which he didn’t.'

"I was hoping that when he came back we’d spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa,' she continued.

'It didn’t happen.'

Laura deserves the world tbh, so whoever she finds love with is a lucky man.