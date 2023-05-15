Laura Anderson gets candid about cause of split with ex Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson has been opening up about her split with ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

The former Love Island contestant is currently 25 weeks pregnant with her first child, a baby girl. Laura and Gary announced their pregnancy in February, but he confirmed later that day that they were no longer romantically involved.

Now, in her first interview since revealing she is expecting, Laura has opened up to OK! about how she has been coping with both her pregnancy and recent break-up.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

“Going through a public break-up while pregnant and reading mistruths in the media has been a challenge. I just want to be positive and move forward, and I’m really excited about her coming along. I think if I can get through this, I can get through anything,” the 34-year-old exclaimed.

In recent months, Gary had told a publication that the reason behind their breakup was because he wouldn’t move to Scotland to be with Laura, as he already is a parent to four children with his ex-wife Natasha Gray. However, the mum-to-be disputes this.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

“That’s not true,” Laura insisted in her interview. “I was always moving to Essex.”

“It’s really hard to explain,” she continued. “I wanted us to reconcile and I wanted things to work out, but because of things I found out since then, and the fact nothing has been discussed or resolved, I think for now I’m trying to just be positive and think about the baby and be strong, because everything became too chaotic,” she admitted.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

Laura went on to explain that her relationship with Gary has been fluctuating. “We have had times of it being civil and then it’s not…” she continued. “There are a lot of emotions going around for everyone, so it’s difficult. Being able to be civil from now until the birth and then after is my goal.”

Lastly, the Celebs Go Dating star recalled the shock upon finding out she was pregnant, despite already trying for a baby. “It was our first time trying. I called Gary and told him. His reaction was, ‘I told you!’ It was a shock. It took a while to really sink in, but we were happy. It was definitely a positive thing,” Laura gushed.