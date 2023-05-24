Laura Anderson details car robbery after thieves found spare key

Laura Anderson has revealed that she has been robbed as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

The former Love Island star is expecting her first child with Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy and discovered that her car was robbed yesterday.

Laura has taken to her Instagram Stories to tell her 1.5M Instagram followers about the scary incident of her car being taken.

Firsty, Anderson posted a selfie and wrote, “Someone just stole my car. Nice”, before adding, “When you realise the f*****s were in your flat and took your spare key. Huge thank you to Scotland Police you guys have been amazing”.

Laura then went into more detail about the robbery and told her followers, “Hey gang, how's it going? Thanks for all your messages. I am actually fine. It's only a car, right?”.

“Hopefully the insurance will cover it. But the fact that someone's potentially been in my house when I've been away – thank you social media – erm, yeah it's scary”.

The 34-year-old continued, “If you have a Range Rover, definitely get a Ghost or Immobiliser… I think that's the only way that people can't steal them”.

“I don't even want it back at this point, I just want my insurance and maybe just get a different car or something”.

“My neighbour got robbed as well. Probably shouldn’t say how I know the people got the keys, but anyway”, she added.

The former reality TV star then explained that she is looking for somewhere new to live.

“If I didn’t want to move already, I want to even more now. Yeah, I’ve been trying to look for a place that’s a bit bigger, obviously Baby will be coming. Also, it’ll be nice to be in a safe place”.

Laura has been away on a trip in Texas, America, where she attended a baseball game, went to the Houston Space Centre and saw an art exhibition, among other tourist attractions.