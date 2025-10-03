Laura Anderson addresses where she stands with her ex Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson has clarified where she now stands with her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

The former Love Island finalist dated Hollyoaks actor Gary for a year, after they first met on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2022. In September 2023, the pair went on to welcome their daughter Bonnie into the world, but they had already ended their relationship before they announced their pregnancy.

Now, following recent reports that Gary would “like nothing more than to see his daughter”, Laura has addressed her ongoing situation with Bonnie’s father.

Yesterday (October 2), the 36-year-old took to her Instagram stories to upload a video message on the matter.

“I don’t really have time for this, but everyone sends me messages like, ‘Oh, look at this headline, Gary’s saying that you don’t let him see Bonnie,’” Laura began.

“Honestly, just so over it. So, just to clarify really quickly, I definitely do not make it difficult for Gary to see his child, Bonnie. If anything, I make it very, very easy,” she argued.

“I’ve always been very open. I’m the one that called him for her birthday. I’m the one that asks if he wants pictures. He doesn’t make an effort. That’s not on me. There’s no ulterior motive,” Laura admitted.

“I would love Bonnie to have a relationship with her dad, but you know, it’s simple. You don’t make an effort, you don’t see your child. That’s got nothing to do with me. If it’s been twisted and if it’s something to do with his other children, his other daughters, I’m not going to comment on that. It’s not my place to describe what kind of relationship he has with his other daughters,” Laura explained.

“But just to clarify, I definitely do not stop him,” the reality star concluded.

Laura also penned alongside the video: “Facts: Gary saw Bonnie once last year. Gary hasn’t seen Bonnie this year. We don’t hear from him. There’s no custody battle."