Latest Strictly star to be eliminated has broken their silence

The latest celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing has broken their silence after leaving the show.

Wynne Evans and his dance partner Katya Jones became the latest pair to be voted off the competition.

They were in the dance-off against Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom during last night’s results show, where judges decided Wynne’s time in the series had come to an end after he and Katya performed a Charleston to Carmen Suite No. 1: 5. Les Toreadors by George Bizet.

Now, the opera singer has taken to social media to reach out to his supporters and open up about his time in the series.

On Instagram, Wynne shared a video of himself talking to his 81.2K followers and said, “Spoiler alert if you’ve been watching the Strictly Results Show, you’d have seen that my time on Strictly came to an end. It’s been brilliant”.

“I never dreamt I’d get to Blackpool and thanks to Katya obviously for being such a superb partner during the process and choreographer, pushing me to my absolute limits and sometimes beyond my limits so it’s been utterly brilliant. She has been fantastic”.

Jones continued, “I’ve got to say thank you to my family and my friends and my partner for making sure there’s food in the fridge, for being really supportive when I’ve been away for weeks on end”.

“And also I’ve got to say, Strictly is a beautiful thing. Something that we have to look after so that we can continue to enjoy it with our families for years to come”.

Wynne closed off by adding, “But thank you to you and for supporting me and I raise a glass to you and I raise a glass to my friends who are still in Strictly who will be dancing next Saturday night and I’ll be watching from the sofa and I say ‘good health’, cheers, have a brilliant time”.

The 52-year-old captioned the post, “Thank you so much to everyone that has tuned in and supported me over the past 9 weeks”.

“This has been a fantastic experience and I couldn’t have done any of it without @katyajones. Big thanks to @bbcstrictly for making me feel so welcome and a special shout out to my family for filling the fridge every week!!”.

The radio host went on to add, “Good luck to everyone still in the competition, I’ll be cheering you on from my sofa next Saturday!”.