Late Late Show to hold first major TV debate of referendum on the 8th

The Late Late Show will hold the first major television debate of the referendum on the 8th amendment this Friday night.

As campaigning for the upcoming referendum gathers pace, representatives of the Together For Yes and LoveBoth campaigns will be in studio to put their cases forward for the repeal or retention of Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution.

Helming the debate, Ryan Tubridy will also be joined by people who will tell their own personal stories around the issue. The debate will also include questions from invited members of The Late Late Show audience, from both sides of the referendum campaign.

