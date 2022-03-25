Last-minute Mother’s Day bits to pick up in Penneys this weekend

Oh no… Mother’s Day is this Sunday and you’ve completely forgotten to go out and get a gift? No worries — Penneys have got you covered!

Finding the perfect gift for Mother’s Day can be tricky, but luckily for us Penneys have rounded up their top picks just for you.

Whether you’re shopping for a gift for your own mum, grandmother or aunt, there’s sure to be something for everyone. Choose from a variety of accessories, nightwear, beauty and more, with prices from €1.50.

Here’s the low-down on just some of the lovely last-minute Mother’s Day bits you can pick up in Penneys this weekend.

Kimball White Floral Printed PJ’s – €21/£18

Every mum loves a lush new pair of pyjamas to help them feel that little bit more glamorous at home. This pretty blue floral pair is such a sweet and safe gift choice this Mother’s Day.

White Floral Print Robe – €14/£12

Or, go all out and make your mam queen of the couch in this luxurious dressing gown, which would look quite swish with the matching PJ’s.

Relaxing Gift Set – €8/£7

Featuring a beautifully scented candle, a sachet of relaxing chamomile tea and a snazzy sleep mask, this gift set is just what your mum needs to help her kick back and take it easy this Sunday.

Groovy Bath Fizzer Gift Set (5-pack) – €8/£7

Sinking into a steamy bath at the end of a long, hard day is what most mums can only dream about. Help your mum indulge herself this Mother’s Day with this five-pack gift set of groovy bath fizzers.

Milk Chocolate Bar with Rose Petals Gift Set – €4/£3.50

Make your mum feel like her bougiest self with this elegant confectionery treat!

All of these amazing gift options and more are available to buy in Penneys stores across the country right now.