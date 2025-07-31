Larry Lamb confesses he ‘thinks about death’ after retiring from acting

Larry Lamb has shared a candid confession about his thoughts on death.

The Gavin and Stacey actor is a father to four children – daughters Vanessa (56), Eloise (26), Eva (22) and son George (45).

Now, following his recent retirement from acting, Larry has opened up about how he wants to spend the remaining years of his life.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 77-year-old reflected on how he has been thinking about his passing more often.

“The older I get the more I think about how much I love life, but the more I think about how much I love life, the more it makes me think about death,” he admitted.

The former EastEnders star shared that his annual trip to clean up a local graveyard has slowly changed his perspective on death.

“It all started me thinking more about facing it realistically, because sadly, I don’t want to sign up for that bit at all, but in the end you are going to have to,” Larry explained.

“I couldn’t get home for Father’s Day this year, so my two baby daughters – both in their twenties – insisted that we have a belated celebration the next Sunday,” he later recalled.

“Marking Mother’s and Father’s Day is very important for them, because the older I get, of course the more important it is for me, and they always give me a meaningful, little gift that they chose between them. It just becomes more and more obvious to me that it’s an opportunity for them to write me a card or a letter and to tell me exactly how much they love me, and why,” he detailed.

“So I sat there basking in their love, in the sunshine and just realising how lucky I was, and what makes me, and drives me to keep doing whatever I can, to stay alive for as long as I can to give them a dad for as long as I can,” Larry noted.

“Somewhere out there – I see it now and again, flickering down the end of its kind of long, nicely illustrated tunnel there’s a sign, and it says, ‘Way Out,’ and I know that’s the way I’m going,” he concluded.