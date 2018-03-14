Language and depression: The tell-tale sign that’s easy to ignore

If you've ever suffered with depression, or know anyone who has, you'll know that it can affect pretty much every aspect of your life.

From the way you carry yourself, to the way you interact with others, mental illness can make its presence known in just about everything you do.

It's a condition that affects everyone differently, however, there are certain signs and behaviours that may indicate someone is suffering.

A study, published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science, found that people with depression speak in a different way.

After analysing large amounts of text from diaries, personal essays and speech, researchers concluded that the use of particular words and speech patterns signalled the presence of the mental illness.

As well using an excessive amount of words conveying negative emotion, such as “sad” or “miserable”, those suffering with symptoms of depression will use more first person pronouns, such as “me” or “I”, than someone who is not.

What's more, the research showed a higher occurrence of “all or nothing” vocabulary, such as “always”, “nothing” or “completely”.

Dr Al-Mosaiwi, lead author of the study, warned that it's "possible to use language associated with depression without actually being depressed," adding: "Ultimately, it is how you feel over time that determines whether you are suffering."

Feeling sad, anxious, guilty, hopeless

Feeling tired or fatigued

Under or over-sleeping, waking frequently

Poor concentration, thinking slowed down

Loss of interest in hobbies, family or social life, things that normally give you pleasure

Low self-esteem

Loss of interest in living, suicidal thoughts

If you feel this way, it's important to talk to somebody you trust, or seek professional help. Visit the following links for more information: