Lady Gaga shares first UK tour dates in 11 years for her ‘Mayhem Ball’

Lady Gaga is finally about to tour the UK again!

The Grammy winner has announced that she will be embarking on a last-minute arena tour later this year, to coincide with the release of her new album Mayhem.

The tour, titled ‘The Mayhem Ball Tour’, will span across the United States, Canada, the UK and Europe within four months.

Lady Gaga took to social media earlier today to confirm the wonderful news with the official poster for ‘The Mayhem Ball Tour’, as well as information surrounding its 16 locations.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks,” the 38-year-old revealed.

“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it,” the Bad Romance hitmaker explained.

Lady Gaga concluded her message by writing: “The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

Unfortunately for UK and Ireland fans, the A Star Is Born actress will only be taking to the stage in two cities. They include three nights at London’s O2 Arena in late September, followed by one night at Co-op Live in Manchester on October 7.

Lady Gaga has not toured in the UK since October 2014, when she performed as part of her ‘ArtRave: The Artpop Ball Tour’. In 2018, she had to pull out of her UK dates for her ‘Joanne World Tour’, due to chronic pain with fibromyalgia.

Tickets for Lady Gaga’s ‘The Mayhem Ball Tour’ will go on general sale on April 3 at 12pm.