Lady Gaga reveals surprise live performance in partnership with Netflix

Lady Gaga has announced an unexpected live performance!

The Bad Romance singer has confirmed that she will be performing one of her songs live on Netflix’s upcoming TUDUM event.

TUDUM, an annual event hosted by the streaming service, gives viewers plenty of trailers, casting announcements, behind-the-scenes clips and juicy details from many of Netflix's upcoming projects, including Bridgerton, Stranger Things and many more.

Now, ahead of TUDUM’s virtual live show on May 31, Grammy winner Lady Gaga has revealed that she will performing an exclusive song for fans worldwide.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old took to social media to share a pre-recorded clip of herself backstage, filmed after her record-breaking free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month.

“Hi Little Monsters,” Lady Gaga began in her video, in reference to her fanbase’s nickname.

“I just wrapped Copacabana, I’m headed to Singapore, and then I’ll see you at… TUDUM!” she exclaimed.

In their caption, Netflix went on to detail: “Wake up, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga is coming to #TUDUM! Mother will bring the MAYHEM, performing a song you will not want to miss! Watch it LIVE May 31 on Netflix — tickets now on sale.”

It is not yet known if the A Star Is Born actress will be performing a song from her latest album, Mayhem, or if it will be a previously unheard track.

Following the surprise announcement, many Lady Gaga fans have been taking to Instagram to express their reactions.

“Here for Gaga,” one fan praised.

“Oh my Gaga !!!!!!!” another teased.

Lady Gaga’s musical collaboration with Netflix comes amid speculation that she will be featured in the upcoming second season of Wednesday.

Rumours that the hit singer would play a role in season two initially began during the filming process last year, but her involvement has yet to be officially confirmed.

Season two of Wednesday is due to be released in two parts on Netflix later this year, beginning on August 6 and concluding on September 3.