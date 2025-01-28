Lady Gaga reveals glimpse into life with fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has been opening up about her relationship with her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

The Born This Way singer and businessman got engaged in April of last year after Gaga’s mum introduced them to each other at a charity event in 2019.

While they mostly keep their relationship private, Lady Gaga has shared an insight into her life with Michael and reflected back on the sweet message he said to her when they first met.

In a new interview with Elle, the 38-year-old confessed, “He used to say to me when we first met, ‘You are a special human being when the cameras aren't on you. And I get to see that all the time’”.

Giving a glimpse into their relationship now, Lady Gaga revealed how much she and her fiancé enjoy hosting get-togethers with loved ones in their LA home.

She explained, “We make pasta together, we roast things. We also really like making simple dishes with Michael’s Mom, who lives nearby”.

The Bad Romance singer delved more into the details of her relationship with her soon-to-be mother-in-law. “She and I have built our friendship by sharing our life experiences with each other. And not all of it has been about my career, you know”.

She continues, “It's about the way we grew up, being a woman in the workplace, what her experience was like, and what mine is like, and kind of tracking different generations”.

Michael also opened up about how important Gaga is to him as he admitted, “It’s been one of the most incredible parts of this chapter of my life, to live with and coexist alongside someone making art and being creative in ways that very few people get to experience”.

“I think of myself as really lucky to have been there for it”, he sweetly added.

As she prepares to release her highly-anticipated album Mayhem, Gaga revealed how her partner helped her with her new music.

“You helped me loads though”, she told Michael before adding, “You helped write like seven songs!”.