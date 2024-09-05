Lady Gaga opens up for the first time about her engagement

Lady Gaga has spoken out for the first time about her engagement!

In July, it was quietly revealed that the A Star Is Born actress is engaged to be married to Michael Polansky, after almost five years together.

Now, for the first time since accepting Michael’s proposal, Lady Gaga has chosen to spill the details!

In an interview with Vogue, the 38-year-old admitted: "The missing piece in my life was having real love.”

Lady Gaga, who first encountered Michael in 2019 after meeting him through her mother, then went on to confirm that the pair got engaged in April of this year, after a day of rock climbing.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?” the Born This Way singer teased.

During the Covid pandemic in 2020, Lady Gaga and Michael isolated together at her home in Malibu, after just a few months of dating.

“It was really kind of special. I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me – outside of Lady Gaga,” she gushed.

“I feel very grateful that I wasn’t alone. I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other,” she praised.

Lady Gaga also reflected on her previous engagements – to actor Taylor Kinney in 2015, and to talent agent Christian Carino in 2018 – and confessed: “I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself – forever. And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life. And I don’t think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you’re in it.. and I don’t have to do this alone anymore.”