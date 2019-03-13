Lady Gaga denies pregnancy claims – by announcing brand new album

Lady Gaga has dismissed rumours she was pregnant with another amazing piece of news.

The singer confirmed she is working on a new studio album, in a tweet that denies the clams made by a tabloid that she is pregnant.

Gaga just won an Oscar for best original song thanks to her work on A Star Is Born, so we're dying to hear what she has to offer the world next.

Over on Twitter, the musical powerhouse wrote:

'Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6'

The tabloid claimed that she was pregnant with either Bradley Cooper or Christian Cariono's child (eyeroll).

The upcoming album will be her sixth studio album, since she released Joanne in 2016.

Fans are speculating that she will be collaborating with Rihanna, after the pair followed each other on Insdtagram.

Rihanna is also due to release an album this year.