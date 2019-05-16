Lads, you can now book the tour bus from Spice World on Airbnb

Spice Girls fans, listen up.

Remember that ICONIC Union Jack tour bus from the 1997 flick, Spice World?

You can now rent the real thing on Airbnb and live like a 90s queen for the night.

For people like me, who had that green videotape and dressed up in leopard print on a daily basis as a child, this is EXCITING.

A host on an Airbnb listing is letting you have a chance to spend one night in the exact tour bus, located in London's Wembley Park neighbourhood.

And if you think the outside looks cool, wait till you see the interior

It's decked out in full 90s nostalgic decor and has a mounted television, a "Girl Power" neon light hanging on the wall, and a dining booth.

Then when it's bedtime you can snooze off in a queen-size bed, or have a dance under two disco balls if you wanna party like it's 1999.

So how much do you have to fork out so spend a night like a Spice Girl?

At £99 a night it ain't bad but there's one thing – it's only free for June 14 and 15.

Annndd… it only sleeps three people.

If you do manage to grab a spot, there are a few other rules which are…No pets, smoking, dress '90s, sing at the top of your lungs and bring your Girl Power.

You can book the Spice Bus on Airbnb starting on May 22 at 8am BST.