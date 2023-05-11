Kym Marsh subtly confirms separation from husband Scott

Kym Marsh has used social media to subtly confirm her marriage breakup.

The former Coronation Street star had been facing rumours in recent days that she had separated from her husband Scott Ratcliff.

Up until now, Kym had chosen to stay silent on the speculation. However, the 46-year-old has now dropped some significant hints that she is no longer with Scott.

Earlier today, fans were quick to spot that Kym has made a subtle change to her Instagram account’s bio.

Prior to this change, the TV presenter’s bio used to pay tribute to her career, her children and her grandchildren. At the time, it also included a loving reference to her marriage, noting herself as “wife to Scott”.

Now, Kym has removed any mention of both her marriage and Scott at the top of her Instagram account. Instead, her entire bio reads: “Mum to David, Emilie, Polly and Archie. YaYa to Teddy,Polly & Clay. Actor, presenter, singer.”

This sign from Kym comes after she was seen in public without her wedding ring for the very first time.

Last night, the former Hear’Say singer attended the Pride of Manchester Awards with her 26-year-old daughter Emilie.

Although Kym looked showstopping in a figure-hugging black dress, she was also noticeably not wearing her wedding or engagement bands.

“What an incredible night @prideofbritain pride of Manchester awards,” the mum-of-four penned on Instagram after the event.

“It was, as always, such an honour and a privilege to host and to meet such inspirational, courageous and selfless people. A truly humbling experience always. Thank you for having us,” Kym added.

Kym and Scott first met through a mutual friend and entered into a relationship in June 2018.

In June 2021, the couple announced their engagement. The pair subsequently tied the knot four months later in October 2021, at a beautiful ceremony in Sandhurst.