Kym Marsh pens emotional tribute for her late son’s 16th birthday

Kym Marsh has paid an emotional tribute to her late son, on what would have been his 16th birthday.

In February 2009, the former Coronation Street actress tragically lost her baby after he was born prematurely. Kym’s son, who was named Archie, was delivered at 21 weeks but sadly died the next day.

Now, as she marks 16 years since her tragic loss, Kym has honoured Archie with a moving tribute.

Earlier today, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of a beautiful shrine in her home that she has for Archie.

“16 years without you. It feels like yesterday we said goodbye,” Kym penned at the beginning of her message.

“Every year I try to write something new. But the fact is that there is nothing new to say. I still miss you every day, that will never change. I still hurt and feel pain the same as always. I still would give anything to have you here with us to celebrate your birthday,” she admitted.

“To see you smile when you opened your gifts, to hear you laugh at the silly things people would write in your cards, to see Polly annoying her big brother and the two of you doing the silly bickering that siblings do,” the TV presenter continued, referring to her 13-year-old daughter.

Kym then went on to mention her late father David, who passed away last January: “I take great comfort in knowing that grandad is up there with you now. He’s hugging you for me, for us. He’s making you laugh with his silly jokes and he’s showing you how much you’re loved every day.”

Kym concluded her message by writing: “We will honour you today kiddo and celebrate the wonderful young man that you would most certainly be. Happy birthday son. Love you always and forever.”

Following her heartbreaking tribute, many of Kym’s followers have been expressing their sympathies, with one writing: “Thinking of you all today.”

“Sending all my love Kym,” another commented.