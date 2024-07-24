Kym Marsh pays tribute to late father on parents’ wedding anniversary

Kym Marsh has honoured her late dad, almost seven months after his passing.

On January 11 of this year, Kym’s father David sadly died at the age of 78, following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

At the time, a statement from the Morning Live presenter and her loved ones confirmed that David passed away “peacefully” and “surrounded by his family”.

Now, as she continues to mourn the loss of her father, Kym has reached an emotional milestone without her dad’s presence.

The former Coronation Street star has revealed that today (July 24) marks her parents’ 59th wedding anniversary. In a touching tribute to her father, Kym took to Instagram earlier today to share a black-and-white snap of David and his wife Pauline.

“Today is Mum and Dad’s wedding anniversary. 59 years today,” Kym penned at the beginning of her caption.

Tagging her mum in her message, the 48-year-old went on to write: “He may not be here physically @marshyswife but he will be around you always.”

“To be with you both was truly to be in the presence of love and devotion. That will never die,” Kym continued.

“We’ve got you mum. Promise. Love you both with all of my heart always,” she concluded in her tribute.

Following her heartfelt post, many of Kym’s 616K followers have been sharing their sympathies to her family.

“Love always surrounds you Kym, thinking of you and your lovely mum today,” one fan commented.

“Happy anniversary to them, love never dies darling xxxx,” another responded.

“Sending lots of love to you all , he was truly a lovely man xx,” a third fan added.

Following David’s passing in January, Kym and her family held a memorial service for him in the following month.

“Yesterday we said a final farewell to our dad. He was a true legend and will be missed by so many,” Kym wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Goodnight godbless pops. We love you always and forever, or as he would say to Aldi and back! Our dad, our friend our hero,” she concluded.