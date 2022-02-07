Kylie Jenner welcomes baby #2 and shares adorable first photo

Kylie Jenner is now a mum-of-two! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced the special news that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott have now welcomed the birth of their second child.

Taking to Instagram late on Sunday night, 24-year-old Kylie shared a beautiful black and white photo of her cradling her new baby’s arm and tiny fist.

“2/2/22,” Kylie simply wrote in the caption alongside a blue heart emoji signifying not only the date that her baby was born, but also the sex, hinting that she and travis welcomed the birth of a bouncing baby boy last Wednesday, February 2.

Credit: instagram.com/kyliejenner

This is the second child for both Kylie and her rapper boyfriend Travis, who are already loving parents to their four-year-old daughter Stormi. Even though Stormi only turned four on February 1, one day before her little brother was born, she also celebrated her birthday earlier this year during an adorable Barbie/LOL Doll themed joint birthday party with Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago.

Of course it wasn’t long before Kylie’s exciting announcement post was inundated with comments of congratulations, from friends, fans and some of her closest family members.

Kylie’s eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian sweetly commented, “Mommy of two life.”

“Angel Pie,” momager Kris Jenner proudly wrote.

Credit: instagram.com/kyliejenner

Big sister’s Kim and Khloé kept things simple by commenting blue heart emojis and an angel emoji.

Dad-of-two Travis Scott commented a blue heart emoji followed by a stream of brown heart emojis.

Kylie finally confirmed the wonderful news that she was pregnant again this past September, after rumours had been flying about for months that baby #2 was on the way due to a minor slip-up from Caitlyn Jenner, when she revealed that she had another grandchild on the way.

Taking to Instagram on September 8, 2021, Kylie shared an adorable video montage, documenting her pregnancy journey so far.

Credit: instagram.com/kyliejenner

The video starts with a positive pregnancy test, and then brings viewers along on Kylie’s first scan, where she officially found out that she was pregnant.

Quite possibly the best part of the whole video though, is when Kylie’s mum Kris Jenner finds out. Kylie and Travis’ then three-year-old daughter Stormi gave her granny Kris an envelope containing photos from her baby brother's scan.

“Stormi, we’re going to have a baby!” Kris emotionally cried, adding, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Huge congratulations to both Kylie and Travis on the birth of their new bundle of joy — we can’t wait to find out what they’ve decided to name them!