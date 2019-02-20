Kylie Jenner ‘torn’ over Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal

In case you've been living under a rock this morning, the biggest celebrity news of the day is the rumoured fling between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

Tristan, the father and long-term partner of Khloe Kardashian, allegedly hooked up with Jordyn, best friend of Khloe's little sister Kylie Jenner and childhood friend of the family, at a house party this weekend.

According to reports, Khloe found out about the discretion on Monday and dumped Tristan immediately. Tristan previously cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant with their daughter True.

Allegedly, Tristan was having a party at his home and requested that all phone be switched off or removed from use – not unusual for high profile celebs.

'Tristan, you took everyone's phones, but you let them stay. Jordyn came in, she was all up in your lap, you were all over her, touchy feely,' says a video released by Hollywood Unlocked following an alleged eyewitness report.

'And you let the girl stay the night until seven in the morning. Now that happened. That's a fact.'

Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen, Khloe's best friends, commented on the post, seemingly confirming the statements made in the video, writing 'STRONG FACTS,' and 'Amen!!!"'respectively.

Khloe also commented a number of emojis, and has since unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram.

This understandably puts Kylie in an awkward position, as Jordyn is her very best friend and Khloe is, of course, her sister.

'The whole family is writing Jordyn off,' a source told E! Online, adding that Kylie 'was in denial for days.'

Th source added that Kylie 'is very torn on how to handle the situation.'

The source also gave insight into Khloe' feelings at this time: She is angry more than she is sad,' they explained.

'And she's shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this.'

'Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.'

No formal statements have been made by Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods or the Kardashian family as of yet.