SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Baby Stormi breaks it down with Kylie Jenner in adorable video

by

Kylie Jenner's baby is just the cutest!

The model recently shared an adorable video of the mother-daughter duo dancing.

Baby Stormi shows off her dance moves in front of the mirror, while the two giggle along to the beat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The precious six-month-old bobs up and down to the tune in her stylish dungarees. 

She then wraps her arms around her mum in a loving embrace as we swoon over her baby charm.

Kylie captioned the darling video: "I love you so much it hurts".

We can't believe the little one can already stand on her own, let alone bust a move.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The gorgeous mum loves her mini-me and tries to spend time with her as often as she can. Little Stormi loves soaking up the sun and having a good laugh with her mum.

The 21-year-old adores her sweet and eager daughter and could not help sharing the cute video online. 

It is amazing to see baby Stormi already developing a personality and loving the limelight, just like her mum.

Trending