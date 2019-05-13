Kylie Jenner launches her new skincare range, and fans are in BITS

Well, after Rihanna announces the launch of her new LVMH fashion house Fenty, Kylie Jenner had to have a slice of that.

Kylie has been teasing the launch of something huge for the entire month on Twitter, and has finally confirmed her own skincare line, Kylie Skin.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed she filed a trademark application for Kylie Skin back in October 2018, but now the line will be here on earth with us as of May 22.

Seeing as Kylie Cosmetics has reportedly sold $600 million of makeup since first launching in 2016, it seems logical to branch out into skincare. What began with lip kits has brought her net worth up to almost a billion dollars, according to Forbes.

"Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I've been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!" she wrote on Twitter.

"Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfilment, etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are!"

KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow.

skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! pic.twitter.com/NKrl5sHIO8 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 10, 2019

Some fans were immediately mesmerised by the skin care range's Instagram follower count…

Watching Kylie Jenner’s new skin care range Instagram go up by the hundreds every second is everything I hoped my Friday night would be. Love watching people go wild for eye cream and a bit of moisturiser. pic.twitter.com/7m7kCRQxNe — Sarah Devine (@sarahdevinetbh) May 10, 2019

"If you think I’m gonna spend $125 on Kylie Jenner’s new skin care line, you’re absolutely f*cking right," admits one sarcastic fan, straight-up owning her guilt.

If you think I’m gonna spend $125 on Kylie Jenner’s new skin care line, you’re absolutely fucking right. — yaida (@yaidamarie) May 11, 2019

The legendary queens of marketing tapped into that James Charles/Tati Westbrook drama and focussed the internet on skincare instead? How?

*James Charles Gets Dragged By Tati* Kris: “Now… announce it now… post your KYLIE F*CKING SKIN!”

Kylie: “KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow.” *The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder* pic.twitter.com/MEGFw47n6C — Cristobal Bernal Jr. (@cristobalbernal) May 11, 2019

Idiots may just spend all of their money on the billionaire's skincare range…we are all idiots. Seriously.

There are idiots out there that are going to spend $125 on Kylie Jenner’s new skin care line. It’s me, I’m idiots. — Torri (@TorriFenton) May 11, 2019

It's fair to say her fans are feverish;

Kylie Jenner just launched her skin care line, I read about it briefly and went to the kitchen to drink water.. came back to my phone and under two minutes she pulled over 20k followers.. — (@Hermajesty_B) May 10, 2019

The baby pink, simple packaging is sold on six products, which are surprisingly affordable. Kylie herself said everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes, so it could be worth a try.

We're sure this will bring her billionaire status up a few notches, would you try her skincare products?

Feature image: Instagram/@kylieskin