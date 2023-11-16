Kylie Jenner finally details where she stands with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed where she stands with Jordyn Woods!

The pair’s friendship came to a dramatic end back in 2019, when Jordyn was spotted kissing Kylie's sister Khloé's then-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Following the cheating scandal, Kylie cut off all contact with Jordyn. However, in recent months, the two women have been seen out in public together again.

Four years on from their feud, Kylie has finally detailed how she feels about Jordyn now.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Tristan arrived at Kylie’s house to make a long-awaited apology.

“We’ve always had such a dope relationship, and I feel like everyone got affected differently, but I think you got affected the most by the situation with losing a sister [in Jordyn],” the 32-year-old stated to Kylie.

“I know how much she meant to your life, and you guys were two peas in a pod, so the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right,” he admitted, adding: “It’s 100% on me, but I want to say I’m sorry, and I feel bad about it.”

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

In her reply to Tristan’s apology, Kylie went on to note how her relationship with Jordyn has changed since the cheating scandal.

“I appreciate that. I think I was so codependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her,” Kylie admitted.

“We would have probably still been living together. And I think she needed to grow without me, and I needed to grow without her, but you know, Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up, we’re good,” the 26-year-old confirmed.

Credit: Khloé Kardashian Instagram

Kylie later went on to praise her older sister, Khloé. While Tristan and Khloé are no longer together due to several cheating incidents, the couple continue to co-parent five-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum.

“I just want the best for Khloé. She’s just the most magical person on the planet, as I’m sure you know, and she just deserves the absolute best,” mum-of-two Kylie concluded.