Kylie Jenner discusses postpartum depression after having kids

Kylie Jenner has been opening up about her life after becoming a mum.

The Kardashians star welcomed her first child, Stormi, into the world in February 2018 and went on to have her son, Aire, in February 2022 with her then-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie has now revealed she struggled with postpartum depression after the arrival of both of her children, which she described as ‘very hard’ mentally and hormonally.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

During an interview with British Vogue, Jenner admitted, “Stormi’s lasted a year”, when reflecting on her prolonged postpartum depression following her first-born’s birth.

She also revealed Aire’s lasted ‘around the same length of time’, before explaining, “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress,”.

“It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]”.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

“On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name’. Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t”.

Kylie went on to confess, “When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me”.

“My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’. And I’m like, ‘No’. And she’s like, ‘That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better’. And I’m like, ‘You know what, we are not doing this again’”.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie then admitted that motherhood is “everything”, as she revealed, “Stormi wasn’t planned. It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad”.

“No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally”.

Jenner then said, “They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources’”.