Kristin Cavallari split had ‘nothing to do’ with cheating rumours

On Sunday 26th April, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced they were divorcing.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Kristin wrote on Instagram. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Jay Cutler shared a similar post on his instagram albeit with a different photo of the couple in happier times.

When Kristin Cavallari, 33, and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, 36, surprised fans with their split announcement it may have been a surprise to their followers but according to People.com that the pair were struggling months before.

According to People.com "Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn't spent much time together in recent months."

During the latest season of her E! reality series, Very Cavallari, fans saw the trouble in Cavallari and Cutler's marriage, specifically rumours that he was allegedly having an affair.

A source told People.com that Cavallari and Cutler's split had "absolutely nothing to do" with rumours of cheating.

We wish them well as they embark on the next chapter of the lives.