Kristen Bell opens up about her husband Dax Shepard’s relapse

The Good Place actress, Kristen Bell has opened up about her husband, Dax Shepard’s recent drug relapse on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Talk show host Ellen asked how Dax, who had been sober for 16 years, was doing now, one month after he admitted to relapsing. Kristen reassuringly replied, “He’s actually doing really great.”

The mum-of-two went on to explain, “Everybody is up against their own demons. Sometimes it's anxiety and depression. Sometimes it's substance abuse.”

“The thing I love most about Dax is … that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, 'We need a different plan,’” Kristen said, before explaining that their current plan entails she being the one to administer his medication, if for whatever reason he needs some.

According to Kristen though, Dax believes he “needs a stronger plan.”

The 40-year-old actress recalled her husband’s candid and honest confession, when he admitted, “I was faltering. I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.”

“One of the main reasons I love him, is because he’s also addicted to growth,” the Frozen actress proudly exclaimed.

“He's addicted to evolving. He was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again,” Kristen recalled.

After revealing that she and her husband were going back to therapy to work through their problems, Kirsten offered her unconditional love and support for husband Dax, saying, “I will continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it”.