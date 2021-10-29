Krispy Kreme treat their fans with fang-tastic NEW Halloween range!

Krispy Kreme believe that scaring is caring, which is why they have announced an array of haunting doughnuts for the Halloween season – giving us something to sink our teeth into as we prepare for the spooky season! Their new range includes the returning Jack O Lantern favourite and other ghoulish designs such as the Creepy Cobweb, Vampire Bat and Spooky Sprinkles doughnuts.

But that’s not all.. If you’re looking for a truly terrifying treat, the Blanchardstown Drive Thru will be haunted with a scare sqaud on Saturday 30th October 6-9pm. Come and visit our Krispy Kreepers if you dare.. And try not to Skreme!

The complete Krispy Skremes range is available for a Limited Time Only from 11th – 31st to buy in-store at Blanchardstown, The Rocket at Dundrum Town Centre, at any Krispy Kreme cabinet, added to a Choose Your Own dozen for Click & Collect, or via delivery partners including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

The full range includes the following limited-edition flavours:

JACK O’LANTERN (€3.05) A frightful chocolate orange filled lantern – no tricks, just treats!

SPOOKY SPRINKLES (€2.45) Buried in chocolatey icing and spooky sprinkles – Fa-boo-lous!

CREEPY COBWEB (€3.05) Oozing with raspberry filling – get stuck in!

VAMPIRE BAT (€2.65) Smothered in a cookie Kreme frosting & topped with a vampire bat – fang-tastic!

For further information on how you can get your hands on the limited-edition range, please visit www.krispykreme.ie.