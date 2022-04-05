Krispy Kreme springs fresh new Easter range

Krispy Kreme are super egg-cited to share this year’s Easter doughnut range with fans with it being the first time in three years that we can be with our friends and family over Easter weekend. Inspired by spring icons- bright blooming flower buds, fluffy yellow chicks, and beautiful blue skies – the new Easter range is hatching in Krispy Kreme stores, at any Krispy Kreme cabinet in Tesco and Circle K, or online now.





For a limited time only, the Krispy Kreme Easter range is sure to delight with its combination of fresh, zesty, and indulgently chocolatey flavours, perfect for sharing and enjoying together with friends and family at this special time of year. The full range includes the following limited-edition flavours:

Cheeky Chick (€2.85): Chick this one out! Filled with a tangy lemon sauce to make your mouth water, dipped in icing and topped with colourful sprinkles.

Happinest (€3.15): This egg-stra special doughnut is filled with an indulgent brownie batter, dipped in delicious white chocolate coating and topped with little chocolate eggs.

Egg-static (€3.15): Bursting with kreme and a yellow fondant yolk and dripped in decadent chocolate icing and topped with colourful icing.

Share the joy with “some-bunny” special with the Happiness Hatching Trio* featuring the Cheeky Chick, Happinest and Egg-static doughnuts or be the most popular person at any Easter gathering by bringing along the Happiness Hatching Dozen available in-store and at any Krispy Kreme cabinet in Tesco and Circle K, or added to a Choose Your Own dozen for Click & Collect.

For further information on how you can get your hands on the limited-edition Krispy Kreme Easter doughnuts please visit www.krispykreme.ie.