Krispy Kreme offer up Heart-Shaped Treats in time for Valentine’s Day

February and the season of love is fast approaching and Krispy Kreme are bringing joy now to everyone with a new limited-time only range of doughnuts so adorable, nobody will be able to resist their attraction!

This Valentine’s, Krispy Kreme has reunited for the second year running with Swizzels Love Hearts® to create the most a-dough-rable range of doughnuts, so you can share your (Love) Heart this February with your nearest and dearest! Whether it be a friend, parent, grand parent, sister, brother, colleague or partner – you can show someone special how grateful you are for them this Valentine’s with a Krispy Kreme heart.

On sale now until 14th February, the Love Hearts range will be available for a limited time only from Swords Pavilion, Blanchardstown, The Rocket at Dundrum Town Centre, at any Krispy Kreme cabinet in Tesco and Circle K, added to a Choose Your Own dozen for Click & Collect, or via delivery partners including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat straight to the door, hearts and mouths of your loved ones.

Feeling loved is at the core of Valentine’s Day, and Krispy Kreme is here to help make sure all your special ones feel that message loud and clear, straight from the heart – quite literally, in doughnut form! These a-glaze-ing heart shaped doughnuts, filled with a scrumptious kreme filling and Love Heart flavours, are decorated with the iconic Love Heart® quotes.

Fans will be able to choose from 12 sweet messages which display the utmost gratitude and joy, such as: ‘Dream big’, ‘Be Kind’, ‘BFF’ and of course ‘I Love You’, from tantalising flavours including:

Orange you Sweet (€ 3.15) – with a zesty orange and sherbet flavour kreme filling

Berry Joyful (€ 3.15) – with a strawberry and sherbet flavour kreme filling, dipped in strawberry icing

Simply the Zest (€ 3.15) – with citrus lemon and sherbet flavour kreme filling, dipped in lemon icing

Full of Heart (€ 3.15)– with a sherbet flavour kreme filling, dipped in sherbet flavour purple icing

Whole lotta love (€ 3.15) – ring doughnut dipped in white sherbet icing and topped with sugar hearts

From Friday, 11th February – Monday, 14th February Krispy Kreme turns its entire range into heart shaped doughnuts, so customers can gift their favourite flavours this Valentine’s Day.

For further information on how you can get your hands on the new Krispy Kreme range, please visit www.krispykreme.ie.