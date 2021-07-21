Krispy Kreme launches new ‘Summer Chill’ ice cream inspired range

Krispy Kreme has today announced the (ice) cream of the crop of summer doughnut and milkshake drops with their melt-in-the-mouth ice cream inspired doughnuts, featuring iconic ice cream flavours – Mint Choc Chip and Raspberry Ripple.

Mint Choc Chip and Raspberry Ripple are both available for a Limited Time Only from now until 22nd August available to purchase in-store at Blanchardstown Drive Thru, via click and collect, and from Krispy Kreme’s state-of-the-art digital display cabinets in selected Tesco and Circle K stores around the country.

Mint Choc Chip (€2.55) – chocolatey mint filling decorated with chocolate sugar mint nibs & dark chocolate icing

Raspberry Ripple (€2.95) – Fruity raspberry filling topped with brownie, raspberry pieces and a raspberry ripple drizzle

Krispy Kreme are also bringing those favourite ice cream classic flavours to their milkshake range this summer– all available for a limited time only!

Mint Choc Chip Shake (€4.25) – mint and chocolate flavoured milkshake, topped with cream

Raspberry Ripple Shake (€4.25) – blended with raspberry puree, topped with cream and white chocolate shavings

Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Ireland’s Country Manager said: “With so many of us opting out of overseas travel this year, we wanted to really celebrate some iconic flavours of Summer and bring them to life in delicious doughnut and milkshake format, and nothing says a seaside holiday or day out more than mint choc chip and raspberry ripple. We’re really excited to see our customers reaction to the Summer Chill range.”

For further information on how you can get your hands on the limited-edition Krispy Kreme Summer Chill range please visit www.krispykreme.ie and @krispykremeIRL.