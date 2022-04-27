Krispy Kreme Dublin is selling super cheap doughnuts but you need a secret code.

We may have less ‘dough’ in our pockets due to the rising cost of living in Ireland, but Krispy Kreme is on a mission to bring joy to fans despite the gloomy financial news! With a record high inflation rate in Ireland of 6.7% *(CPI) Krispy Kreme will give some relief on doughnuts by matching the figure to its most popular Original Glazed Doughnuts with a dozen box priced €6.70 (normally priced €15.95).

This Wondoughful Wednesday whopper discount will go in some way to make your ‘dough’ go a little further (in more ways than one!) by bagging yourself a dozen Deflation Doughnuts for just €6.70 exclusively on Wednesday 27th April, Wednesday 4th May and Wednesday 11th May. To unlock this one-off price of €6.70 for x12 of fan-favourite Original Glazed doughnuts you simply need to visit Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown, Swords Pavilions, or Dundrum Town Centre and say the code word: “Deflation Doughnuts” when making your purchase.

Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Country Manager says: “There is no doubt that people across Ireland are feeling the pinch of rising inflation and the subsequent impact this has across the cost of living. Here at Krispy Kreme, we don’t want our fans to miss out on their favourite doughnuts. We are all about bringing joy now and believe everyone deserves a treat to share with their friends, family and work colleagues so if we can sweeten the blow of the inflation rate with a discount on the Original Glazed Doughnut dozen to help make your dough go further, then that’s exactly what we’ll do! Keep your eyes peeled for further bank holiday offers coming soon too!”

