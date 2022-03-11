Krispy Kreme charm the country with their St Patrick’s Day range.

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and this year, we could all use a little extra luck! Thankfully, Krispy Kreme are bringing joy to the Country with their Limited-Edition range for St Patrick’s Day. It looks like there’s going to be gold at the end of the rainbow!

The NEW Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day themed doughnuts are hand-decorated and full of Irish charm. From Lucky Leprechauns filled with a mint brownie filling, to rainbow icing, to a festive green OG, Krispy Kreme are sure to bring joy to your Paddy’s Day celebrations.

On sale from 14th – 18th March, the full St. Patrick’s Day range will be available for a limited time only from Swords Pavilion, Blanchardstown, The Rocket at Dundrum Town Centre. In addition to this, the Leprechaun will be available in-store and at any Krispy Kreme cabinet in Tesco and Circle K, or added to a Choose Your Own dozen for Click & Collect.

The Leprechaun (€3.15) – with a mint brownie filling and white icing, topped with a sugar leprechaun hat and ginger beard.

Over The Rainbow (€2.85) – The iconic OG dipped in chocolate icing and finished with green, white and orange Krispy Kreme frosting and sprinkles of gold sugar crystals.

Lucky Sprinkles (€2.65) – The iconic OG dipped in festive green icing and sprinkled with orange and white sugar strands.

But the charm doesn’t stop there. Krispy Kreme want to make your celebration a little bit tastier by giving fans the chance to win a special St. Patrick’s Day dozen to be delivered directly to your door. For a chance to win, head over to the Krispy Kreme social channels @krispykremeIRL for more details on how to enter.

For further information on how you can get your hands on the limited-edition Krispy Kreme St Patrick’s day doughnuts please visit www.krispykreme.ie.