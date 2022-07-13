Krispy Kreme celebrates 85th birthday with €8.50 dozens

Krispy Kreme is encouraging doughnut-lovers to celebrate their 85th birthday with friends, family, colleagues and loved ones by dropping the price of ANY of their dozens to just €8.50* on Friday 15th July – a birthday party can’t get much sweeter!

The dough-lightful deal, which can be enjoyed in every Krispy Kreme retail shop, includes the Original Glazed Dozen, Hot Original Glazed Dozen and the Sharer Dozen and all consumers need to do is wish Krispy Kreme staff a “Happy 85th Birthday”; but the celebration doesn’t end there.

Fans can also choose their 12 favourite doughnuts and make a Choose Your Own Dozen for nearly half the price so that everyone in the group can enjoy the a-glaze-ing milestone with their desired doughnut – the birthday gift from Krispy Kreme that keeps on giving!

Have you ever tried a Hot Original Glazed FRESH off the line? You are in for a treat – It’s truly one of a kind. When you visit the Blanchardstown Hotlight store** during Hotlight Hour (marked by the ‘Hot Now’ sign lighting up in red), you can get a FREE Hot Original Glazed Doughnut with no purchase necessary – consider this a birthday present on us to enjoy all year around.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who began selling doughnuts to grocery stores. Romanced by the irresistible scent of doughnut-making drifting into the streets, passers-by asked if they could buy hot, fresh doughnuts. So, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.

In the 85 years since, Krispy Kreme has evolved its menu to introduce a range of delicious doughnut innovations but has never changed the secret recipe of the Original Glazed doughnut, enjoyed by generations.

Share how you’re celebrating Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykremeirl on Instagram. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s birthday celebration by visiting www.krispykreme.ie.