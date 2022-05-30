Krispy Kreme are opening a new doughnut store in Liffey Valley

Calling all doughnut lovers! Fan-favourite doughnut shop Krispy Kreme have announced the very exciting news that they’re opening a new store in Liffey Valley next month.

The new store, the brand’s fifth location in Dublin, will open its doors to fans on Tuesday, June 28 at 9.30am. This means that Krispy Kreme fans who shop at Liffey Valley will now be able to purchase the hand-crafted, fresh doughnuts that Krispy Kreme is famous for!

The Irish people went crazy for these delightful surgery treats when Krispy Kreme opened their first theatre store in Blanchardstown, back in 2018 — a record-breaking store in every sense.

Made fresh and delivered to stores each day – fans can enjoy a guaranteed, irresistible, melt in your mouth doughnut with lots of flavours to choose from including the universally loved Original Glazed ®, Chocolate Sprinkles, Lotus Biscoff, Chocolate Dreamcake, Glazed Raspberry and Nutty Chocolatta.

On opening day in Liffey Valley, fans will be treated to on-site entertainment as well as spot prizes and exclusive Krispy Kreme merchandise up for grabs. Make sure you are there early as queues start from 8.30am to get your hands on the exclusive merch!!

Speaking on the Liffey Valley announcement, Ireland Country Director Declan Foley said “We are delighted to be bringing Krispy Kreme to the customers of Liffey Valley. Irish customers have a massive love for the Krispy Kreme brand, and we can’t wait to expand even further over the coming months.”

This announcement coincides with the brand’s new Hotlight store which is set to open in Dublin Plaza later this summer.

To keep up to date with store opening information follow @krispykremeirl on Instagram or visit www.krispykreme.ie