Krispy Kreme announce festive doughnuts for Krispymas!

Krispymas is fast approaching, and with it comes sparkle, pudding and (if we’re lucky!) snow. So, yule be glad to hear that Krispy Kreme will provide all of these and much more in delicious doughnut form with the launch of their festive range, bringing dough-men and tree-mendous treats aplenty to life. It’s a time for gift giving, sharing moments of joy and celebrating with loved ones; Krispymas doughnuts make the perfect gifts and celebratory treats – perfect for sharing and bringing smiles to everyone!

The Limited Time Only Christmas doughnuts are available at the NEW store in Swords Pavilion, Blanchardstown, The Rocket at Dundrum Town Centre, at any Krispy Kreme cabinet, added to a Choose Your Own dozen for Click & Collect, or via delivery partners including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat. The perfect tasty treat to share this festive season, the range includes:

The Doughman (€3.05) – Filled with a frosty white chocolate kreme and decorated with dark chocolate, white & red icing

The Sprinkle Bells (€2.45) – Our signature ring doughnut dipped in chocolatey icing and festive sprinkles

The Tree Yo’self (€3.05) – Filled with our caramelised biscuit kreme filling and sprinkled with celebratory sweet decorations including a chocolate ‘flake’ trunk – season’s tree-tings!

The So Good Pud (€3.05) – Filled with gingerbread and caramel for festive flavour, dipped in chocolatey icing and decorated with a sugar holly leaf

Christmas Dozen (€19.55) – The Christmas dozen will be available at selected Krispy Kreme locations or via Uber Eats from 17th – 24th December 2021.

For further information on how you can get your hands on the limited-edition range, please visit www.krispykreme.ie.