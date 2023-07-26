Kris Jenner pens heartfelt message to mum MJ for special occasion

Kris Jenner really knows how to celebrate a special occasion.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star has warmed our hearts this afternoon with a moving message for her mum MJ.

Kris penned the sweet tribute for Mary Jo to mark her turning 89 years of age.

Sharing the moving message to her 52.4M Instagram followers, Kris posted a collection of throwback photos of her and MJ over the years with other family members including Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

In the caption of the post, Jenner described her mum as ‘one of one’ as she wrote, “Happy happy 89th Birthday to my beautiful mom M.J.!!!!! You are such an amazing mother and have given us the most spectacular childhood and upbringing I could have ever imagined”.

“I can’t believe how quickly time passes in a flash but I cherish every single precious memory we have made. You have been the pillar of strength time and time again”.

“Thank you for all the sacrifices, the lessons learned, the teachings, the kindness, compassion, understanding, dedication, drive, focus, humor, fashion, work ethic, and especially the way you taught me how to make memories, make a home, build a family, and be humble and thankful for all of our blessings”.

The 67-year-old closed off by adding, “I cherish you mom and appreciate you every single day. You are one of one and I love you beyond measure”.

Many fans of the iconic ‘Momager’ headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to MJ., with one writing, “MJ is so iconic”.

A second fan wrote, “Happy Birthday MJ. You have a beautiful family that loves and adores you. Enjoy your day with all of them”.

“Aww happy birthday MJ! We love her”, penned a third fan, while another commented, “Happy birthday MJ much blessings”.

Mary Jo has appeared in Keeping Up with The Kardashians and the family’s newest series The Kardashians many times over the years.

As well as being mum to Kris Jenner, MJ has a daughter named Karen Houghton, who is rarely ever seen with the family.