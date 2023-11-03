Kris Jenner pens emotional message for daughter Kendall’s big day

Kris Jenner has nothing but love for her daughter Kendall.

The ‘Momager’ is celebrating a big day with Kendall and has decided to share a heartwarming tribute to mark the special occasion.

As Kendall turns 28 years old today, Kris has been reflecting on being a mum to her ‘compassionate and caring’ supermodel daughter.

Heading to social media, Kris shared the emotional message alongside a collection of photos of Kendall over the years for her 52.8M Instagram followers to see.

The post includes pictures of Kendall with her younger sister Kylie, posing beside a poster for her 818 tequila brand and a video from her Wonder Woman Halloween costume.

Kris captioned the tribute, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!”.

“Your smile is so bright and your energy is contagious and you make everyone you talk to feel like they are the only person in the room”.

“You have the biggest heart and are so compassionate and caring to everyone”.

The 67-year-old concluded her birthday message by adding, “You are such a special and amazing daughter, sister, auntie, and friend and I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your Mommy. I love you soooo much my beautiful girl… Mommy xo”.

Many fans of The Kardashians star headed to the comments to wish Kendall well on her big day.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday for the beautiful girl”.

“Happy birthday super model! unique and wonderful, we love you!”, penned another commenter.

A third added, “Happy Birthday. I wish you and her all the love and happiness”.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, Kris revealed what her second-youngest daughter’ ‘superpower’ is by explaining, “She’s always been very definite about who she was. Her superpower is knowing when it’s too much or when it’s not enough”.