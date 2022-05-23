Kourtney & Travis share first pics from their lavish Italian wedding

Huge congratulations are in order for the eldest Kardashian sister who has finally been given her dream wedding and her dream man!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot again this weekend during a lavish ceremony in Italy, surrounded by their nearest and dearest, with both of their daughters acting as flower girls.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, both Kourtney and Travis shared a gorgeous wedding snapshot, as they kissed each other at the top of the altar. “happily ever after,” they both wrote in the caption.

The 43-year-old reality star is said to have walked down the aisle alongside her mum Kris Jenner, who gave her away. Kourtney looked absolutely radiant wearing a Dolce & Gabbana white minidress with an elaborate cathedral-length veil and classic stiletto heels.

Meanwhile, Barker’s attire was more on the traditional side, as he looked as handsome as ever in a stylish black tux.

Late on Sunday night, Kourtney shared another two wedding photos, with both the bride and groom excitedly turning around to face their wedding guests, the Blink 182 drummer about to pop the champagne.

“Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker,” Kourtney wrote in the caption, alluding to the possibility that a name change might be in order for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Each of Kourtney’s sisters including Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie were all seen standing nearby the altar, with their mum Kris, aptly watching the nuptials unfold.

All of the bride and groom’s children were present for the special day and it’s been reported that Kourtney’s nine-year-old daughter Penelope and Travis’ 16-year-old daughter Alabama were flower girls for the occasion.

Along with Penelope, Kourtney is also a proud mum to her two sons, 12-year-old Mason and seven-year-old Reign, both of whom she shares with ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis is also a loving father to his children, including Alabama, his 18-year-old son Landon, and his former step-daughter, 23-year-old Atiana, who he remains close with today.

Credit: instagram.com/kourtneykardash

Kourtney and Travis had to officially tie the knot before their big Italian wedding, so the happy couple exchanged vows during a small, intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California last week.

The bride and groom said ‘I do’ alongside a few select guests, including Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

However, this weekend’s lavish celebration seems to have included quite the guest list, with celebratory pals, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, NBA player Devin Booker, singing legend Andrea Bocelli and more A-listers in attendance.