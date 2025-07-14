Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpse into daughter Penelope’s birthday

Kourtney Kardashian has been celebrating her only daughter!

On July 8, The Kardashians star marked her daughter Penelope’s 13th birthday.

Along with Penelope, Kourtney shares her sons Mason (15) and Reign (10) with her ex Scott Disick. The proud mum is also a parent to her one-year-old son Rocky with her husband, drummer Travis Barker.

Now, a few days on from Penelope’s birthday, Kourtney has taken the opportunity to share an insight into their celebrations!

Last night, Kourtney took to Instagram to post several photos and videos of the family’s trip to Lake Como, Italy.

There, Penelope was treated to two birthday cakes, personalised balloons, a fireworks display, and handwritten birthday wishes from her loved ones.

“My little lady is 13,” Kourtney gushed in the caption of her post.

“Being her mommy is one of the greatest things I have ever done. She inspires me to be a better person every day,” the 46-year-old continued.

“I won’t ever have the words for how much joy and love she brings to my life. She is the cooooolessssst,” Kourtney added.

Following her sweet tribute to her daughter, many of Kourtney’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to extend their own birthday wishes to Penelope.

“Still so poised and perfect! Happy birthday!” one follower replied.

“Looks like so much fun! Happy birthday Penelope,” another commented.

Kourtney’s tribute to Penelope comes as other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family recently shared their own birthday messages to the new teenager.

Along with a photo of Kourtney and Penelope, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner gushed on Instagram: “My beautiful granddaughter Penelope is officially a teenager!! I can’t believe you are 13 today! P you are such a smart, strong, confident, kind, fun, and amazing girl.”

Kris added: “Getting to watch you grow into this amazing young lady has been one of the greatest blessings of my life and being your Grandmother is a gift I cherish every single day. The world is yours my sweet P, and I love you beyond words!!”