Kourtney Kardashian opens up to ‘new mommies’ about body issues

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her struggles with body confidence, several months after welcoming her fourth child.

In November of last year, The Kardashians star gave birth to her fourth child, a baby boy named Rocky, alongside her husband Travis Barker. Rocky is the couple’s first child together, while Kourtney is also a mum to sons Mason (14), Reign (9), and daughter Penelope (11).

Now, five months into her postpartum journey, Kourtney has issued a heartfelt plea to new mums.

Last night, the 44-year-old took to her Instagram stories to re-share stunning snaps of herself enjoying some time at the beach.

“Dear new mommies,” Kourtney sweetly penned alongside the images.

“Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, partpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting,” she admitted.

The reality star went on to note: “And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal.”

Kourtney concluded her candid message by writing: “The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too).”

This is not the first time that Kourtney has opened up about her personal struggles with body image.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Italia in October, she detailed: “As a teenager, I was pressured, like everyone else, to be thinner and fitter. Just as I was having children, I was pressured to get back into shape immediately, as if there was a social expectation asking how long a woman would take to get back to how they were before.”

Recalling her past experiences, Kourtney confessed: “I have participated in [magazine] covers with that tone, like, ‘Look how quickly she got back into shape.’ Today, I think that idea is unhealthy, because every woman’s body is different.”