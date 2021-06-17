Klorane launches new eco-conscious Shampoo Bar with Mango Butter

If you’re trying to be a bit more eco-conscious and are on the hunt for some ethical hair care products, then we have just the range for you.

This month, botanical French haircare brand Klorane is excited to launch its new eco-conscious Mango Shampoo Bar. The small but mighty shampoo bar is an eco-friendly alternative to liquid shampoo, using less water in its production and 97% less packaging.

The Mango Shampoo Bar gently cleanses hair and scalp while deeply nourishing dry, dehydrated hair without weighing it down. From the first use, hair is left intensely hydrated and softened thanks to the rich Mango Butter in each bar.

We understand that if you’re new to the shampoo bar scene, they can be a little bit intimidating. Let us break it down for you though! To use this Mango Shampoo Bar all you have to do is:

Lather shampoo bar in hands Lather on to hair Repeat steps 1 and 2 Rinse

It’s as easy as that!

That’s not all though — Klorane’s popular nourishing Mango Range has undergone a major transformation with a brand new formula.

For starters, their Shampoo with Mango Butter (200ml RRP €11.50/400ml RRP €15) is now made with 86% natural ingredients. The new gentle Sulfate-free cleansing base offers a balanced PH and is suitable for children aged three-years-old and up.

The new formula nourishes hair and leaves it soft, shiny and easier to style. Not forgetting that it’s also vegan friendly and biodegradable, while the new packaging is made using 100% recycled plastic.

Klorane’s new Conditioner with Mango Butter (RRP €13.50) on the other hand leaves hair TWICE as nourished. The vegan formula is gentle on hair and scalp but powerful in treating dry, dehydrated hair, leaving hair shiny, soft and easy to style. The new packaging is also made using 50% recycled plastic.

Lastly, we can’t get enough of Klorane’s Leave-in Conditioner with Mango Butter (RRP €15.50). The moisturising emollient complex instantly nourished the hair without weighing it down, providing lasting results for dry, dehydrated hair.

Suitable for daily use, the new vegan formula limits the formation of split-ends, adding radiance and shine while helping to soften and detangle hair.

To try the range for yourselves, check out Klorane’s full Mango hair care collection, available in selected pharmacies nationwide.