KitKat launch a brand new flavour with their delicious KitKat Zebra

It’s time to show your snacking stripes with the new KitKat Zebra! KitKat fans can now add some adventure to their break with the launch of Zebra – a delectable new take on the classic four-finger bar.

KitKat Zebra features trademark crispy wafer on a dark chocolate base, topped with marbled dark and creamy white chocolate. With bold packaging to match the product’s eye-catching design, the four-finger treat will hit stores on April 5.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager, Nestlé Ireland said: “Now over 85 years old, KitKat’s unique mix of heritage and innovation has helped to make it one of Ireland’s most iconic confectionery brands. We know how much people love to discover new KitKat flavours, and we think Zebra is an innovation they will go wild for!"

“KitKat Zebra brings you the best of both worlds – combining deliciously rich dark and white chocolate with our trademark crispy wafer – and we hope fans will agree that it tastes as good as it looks. All we can say is, stripes are definitely in this season!"

KitKat Zebra is the latest in a long line of new flavour launches from the brand, joining a range of innovations launched in previous years such as KitKat Gold and KitKat Ruby.

Like the rest of the KitKat range, Zebra uses Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa that has been responsibly sourced as part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, and contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. The 41.5g bar will be available from April 5 onwards in most major retailers.