Kit Harington to return as Jon Snow for Game of Thrones sequel series

Calling all Game of Thrones fans! It appears we might be seeing a lot more of Jon Snow in the not-so-distant future, as Kit Harington is reportedly going to be revisiting his fan-favourite character for a new Game of Thrones sequel series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a brand new Game of Thrones spin-off series is in the works at HBO, with Harington’s beloved character, Jon Snow, taking centre stage. The network is reportedly in the early stages of development, with Harrington set to reprise his role.

While there are several other GOT spin-off series in the works, this will be the first project set after the events which took place in the GOT finale, which aired in May 2019. Therefore, it’s possible that viewers might get to see other characters in the GOT universe, including the likes of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and more.

Given how popular Kit’s character was amongst the devoted fanbase, it should come as no surprise that the network has decided to revisit his story. Jon Snow went through an abundance of character development throughout the show’s eight seasons, starting off as the illegitimate son of Eddard Stark, joining the Night’s Watch and befriending the Wildlings, to discovering his true identity as Aegon Targaryen, a rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

Throughout the show’s run, Harington was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and he was twice nominated for an Emmy.

Currently, HBO are working on the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, House of Dragon, which is set 200 years before the events of GOT. The series will follow the civil war within House Targaryen and is set to land on our screens in just a matter of months, with a premiere date set for August 21, 2022.