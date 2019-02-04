Kings of Leon Caleb Followill becomes a dad for the second time

Baby makes four for Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and his Victoria Secret model wife Lily Aldridge.

The couple have welcomed their second baby, a sibling for their six-year-old daughter, Dixie.

Lily took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

The 33-year-old posted a sweet snap of their baby little feet and captioned it, ''Winston Roy Followill. Blessed our lives January 29, 2019."

The picture has since been deleted but fans are still posting it on social media.

Their fans were delighted with the baby's arrival and expressed their delight in the comments.

One said, ''Adorable!!!''

While another wrote, ''Aww congratulations @lilyaldridge and Caleb & Dixie on little Winston. Don’t know where the photo has gone but those little toes'' followed by a smiley face and two love heart emojis.

Lily announced her pregnancy in August 2018 by posting snap of her baby bump on Instagram, captioning it, "SURPRISE":

Huge congratulations to them on their gorgeous bundle of joy.