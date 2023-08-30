Kinara Group brings award winning BBQ to Electric Picnic 2023 this weekend!

Kinara Group, Dublin’s unrivalled Pakistani and Eastern cuisine collective, are delighted to announce their return to the hotly anticipated Electric Picnic this September 1st-3rd. Renowned for their legendary festival offerings, Kinara will be on hand across the weekend serving up award winning BBQ and curries to hungry festival goers.

Recently crowned as ‘Best Taste’ winners at Bloom, as well as taking the title of Best Food at Electric Picnic from McKenna Guides for four consecutive years, Kinara Group cuisine has become an absolute must for casual outdoor dining enthusiasts seeking delicious, quality-driven cuisine.

With a selection of crowd-pleasing dishes to choose from over the course of the weekend, Kinara Group is sure to satisfy every reveller's craving. From succulent BBQ Combi to moreish Makanwala Chicken Curry, the entire menu of festival favourites will provide ample opportunities to experience cuisine that has delighted customers for over two decades.

For more information on Kinara Group’s offerings and to check out their latest menus, visit www.kinara.ie and keep up to date with their latest festival news @kinara_group on social media.