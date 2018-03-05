Kim K’s latest beauty regime looks like something from a sci-fi film

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to weird and wacky beauty trends.

From non-surgical tummy tucks to vampire facials, the reality star has helped put many procedures on the map – but we're going to go out on a limb and say that this latest treatment is the most bizarre yet.

On Sunday, Kim shared a video with her Snapchat followers that showed her getting a 'firming and tightening' facial.

Now, on first thought this sounds like a luxury soothing spa treatment, but oh no, that could not be farther from the truth.

Complete with robotic-like headgear, that wouldn't look out of place in a futuristic science fiction film, the star documented the entire process from start to finish.

What started as a rejuvenating beauty treatment, ended with what looks like some sort of facial clamp and a lot of probing around the chin area.

We're not sure that we're entirely convinced by this one, but hey, if it's good enough for Kim…