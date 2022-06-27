Kim Kardashian throws lavish Minion-themed party for her children

Kim Kardashian is known for throwing lavish parties to celebrate all kinds of events and now she’s done it again. The mum-of-four has held a Minions party for her children to see the new film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

This is no regular children’s party because in true Kim Kardashian style, she pulled out all the stops to keep her children entertained throughout the day.

Credit: Instagram

The 41-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a sneak peek inside the party to her 321M followers.

In one of the snaps, Kim shows a room decorated with a huge balloon arch and multi-coloured tassels hanging from the ceiling.

In the centre of the arch is a fabulous four-tiered Minion cake with a figure of the film’s main character, Gru, on the top. Minion-themed cake pops and biscuits surrounded the incredible cake.

Kardashian goes on to walk down a hall which is full of balloons and multiple screens showing Minions dancing to music from the latest movie. Kim revealed, “I cannot wait to see it. I think I'm more excited”.

Credit: Instagram

Once outside, the SKIMS founder shows Minion-themed painting, Lego and slime stations. “How cute is this slime? Oh my gosh, so cute”, Kim said as she gave a tour of the different set-ups.

Kim showed that a Minion pinata was hung outside. A Minion football table was in the garden with each traditional football player replaced by the dungarees-wearing characters.

Credit: Instagram

Of course, it wouldn’t be a party without the characters themselves as some of the Minions, including Kevin and Bob, attended the party. There were even disco dancers on rollerskates putting on a show under disco balls.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star really goes all-out to create memories for her children, nine-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian also shared clips from the party to her Instagram story with her four-year-old daughter True.