Kim Kardashian speaks out about testing positive for lupus antibodies

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returned to our screens on Sunday, and the season 17 premiere ended with Kim being informed by her doctor that antibodies associated with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis were found in her blood tests.

The reality star and beauty mogul had originally suspected that she was pregnant due to her symptoms of fatigue and nausea, but a pregnancy test came back as negative.

As she delved further into her symptoms, such as swelling in her hands, she became worried that she had an autoimmune disorder.

Watch @kimkardashian's full interview with @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb about the launch of her shapewear line, @skims, how her kids are doing, studying to become a lawyer and more. pic.twitter.com/2jZ3L2pVQJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 10, 2019

"Based on the symptoms, it looks like I have rheumatoid arthritis," Kardashian said. "It's so scary. So I have to go to the doctor and see what’s going on because I can’t live like this."

Her doctor later confirmed her fears. Rheumatoid arthritis is a disorder that occurs when your immune system mistakenly attacks your own tissues, more commonly found in older people.

Lupus is a systemic autoimmune disease that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs, where the inflammation can affect multiple organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

During her appearance on Today, Kim explained she is currently undergoing treatment to deal with the health concern, and also revealed that KUWTK would "talk about it next Sunday."

"I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms, I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so luckily right now everything is under control," Kardashian said.

Kim has been honest and open in the past when it came to her health struggles, such as dealing with the skin condition psoriasis, as well as her pregnancy complications.

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian