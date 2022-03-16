Kim Kardashian shows off her new size-inclusive SKIMS swimwear line

By Tara Mahon

“You’ve asked, we’ve listened”, comments Kim Kardashian as she announces the release of her first SKIMS swimwear line. With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to indulge in a few new pool-side pieces.

The line will include 19 stylish and size-inclusive pieces from one-pieces, to sarongs to separate bikini sets. Each piece is available in seven different colours and the sizes will range from XXS to XXXXL — Kim’s widest range of sizes to date.

Although, as expected from the Skims mogul, these items don’t exactly come cheap with prices ranging from €30 to €105.

Credit: @kimkardashian

On Instagram, 'momager' Kris Jenner proudly shows off the PR package that her daughter sent her of the entire SKIMS Swim collection. Describing it as “incredible”, stating “all of these colours are beautiful”.

The reality star took to her Instagram story to describe her swimwear range as being “like Lego pieces”, where the customer can build the swimwear they want to wear.

Credit: @kimkardashian

Kris isn’t the only person impressed by the collection as fans have expressed their excitement with comments on Kim’s latest Instagram post. One comments “Beyond beautiful”, while another adds, “Oh take my money Kim”.

With so many different styles and combinations to choose from, Kim explains how “there is truly something here for everyone”, in this versatile range.

Credit: @kimkardashian

Starting off as a shape-wear brand in 2019, SKIMS has expanded to loungewear and pyjamas, as well as working with Fendi and Team USA. According to People, SKIMS was valued at $3.2 billion in January 2022.

The SKIMS Swim collection drops on March 18. Will you be bagging yourself some swimwear for the summer on Friday?